Justin Timberlake Shuts Down LA's The Forum For 2 Sold-Out Nights On 'Man Of The Woods' Tour

Justin Timberlake is bringing more than just "SexyBack" on his Man of the Woods Tour.

The pop superstar shut down The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for two sold-out shows on Saturday and Sunday night, delighting the crowd with a string of JT classics combined with fresh tracks off his latest smash album – and a couple of surprises.

After opening with "Filthy," the lead single off "Man of the Woods," JT doled out hit after hit for the first half of his set, knocking out the one-two punch of "LoveStoned" and "SexyBack" before diving into other faves like "Senorita," "Suit & Tie" and "My Love."