Justin Timberlake Shuts Down LA's The Forum For 2 Sold-Out Nights On 'Man Of The Woods' Tour

Justin Timberlake is bringing more than just "SexyBack" on his Man of the Woods Tour.
The pop superstar shut down The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for two sold-out shows on Saturday and Sunday night, delighting the crowd with a string of JT classics combined with fresh tracks off his latest smash album – and a couple of surprises.
After opening with "Filthy," the lead single off "Man of the Woods," JT doled out hit after hit for the first half of his set, knocking out the one-two punch of "LoveStoned" and "SexyBack" before diving into other faves like "Senorita," "Suit & Tie" and "My Love."
(Rich Fury/Forum Photos)
With his band The Tennesee Kids by his side, JT switched things up with a sing-a-long of Dr. Dre and Tupac's "California Love" before slowing things down mid-concert for a series of covers during the gang's campfire set, performing iconic songs like Lauryn Hill's "Ex Factor" and The Beatles' "Come Together."
Don't think they didn't turn the tempo back up, though.
Older favorites like "Summer Love," "Rock Your Body" and "Like I Love You" kept fans on their feet before the closing number "Can't Stop The Feeling!" (of course!) ended the evening on a dance-friendly note.
Those lucky enough to score ground floor spots thanks to Verizon's new rewards program Verizon Up got to see JT do his thing up close and personal, as the multi-threat made his way back and forth between the main stage and a performance platform right in the center of the arena.
(Rich Fury/Forum Photos)
In addition to Justin, Verizon Up has partnered with other hitmakers including Demi Lovato, Luke Bryan and Maroon 5 to give Verizon customers the exclusive opportunity for once-in-a-lifetime experiences with their favorite musicians – from meet-and-greets to front-row access and more.
And, it's possible to go behind-the-scenes for closed studio sessions and even private dinners with breakout artists like Daya, Skyler Gray, Rich The Kid and Rae Sremmurd in personalized intimate events.
For more information on all the VIP rewards offered through Verizon Up and how to become a member, click here.
JT's "Man of the Woods" tour runs through Jan. 29, 2019.