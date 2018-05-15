Justin Timberlake Sinks Perfect Half Court Shot At Basketball Practice — Watch It!

Honestly, Justin Timberlake might as well go out for the NBA at this point!
The former 'NSYNC singer nailed yet another half court shot during a late night practice on Monday in New York City, and he's got the video to prove it. In the funny video posted on Justin's Twitter account, Justin sinks the half court shot and then immediately goes into a victory dance.
This isn't the first time JT has earned his rightful spot as half court king. He previously made the ball go swish-swish from half court during practice sessions with the Washington Wizards in March and on the Los Angeles Lakers' home court in January.
The Wizards were so impressed with JT's skills they tweeted about it.
Swish swish, bish!