Justin Timberlake Steals A Fan's Phone During Concert

The selfie bandit strikes again!

A fan got a little too close to Justin Timberlake while he was breaking it down to "Rock Your Body" during his "Man of the Woods Tour" – so JT took matters into his own hands.

Grabbing the fan's phone, Justin danced around the stage recording a selfie video with the crowd. The Grammy-winner continued to perform into the phone's camera in what may now be the greatest concert footage of all time.