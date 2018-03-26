Justin Timberlake Steals A Fan's Phone During Concert

(Getty Images)
The selfie bandit strikes again!
A fan got a little too close to Justin Timberlake while he was breaking it down to "Rock Your Body" during his "Man of the Woods Tour" – so JT took matters into his own hands.
Grabbing the fan's phone, Justin danced around the stage recording a selfie video with the crowd. The Grammy-winner continued to perform into the phone's camera in what may now be the greatest concert footage of all time.
"Get too close to the stage, and I might steal your phone…#MOTWTOUR," Justin captioned the epic vid on his Instagram.
The 37-year-old superstar appears to love trolling his social media obsessed fans during performances. Who could forget his viral moment with “selfie kid” during his 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show?!
Looks like JT knows that content is king on the 'Gram!