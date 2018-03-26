Justin Timberlake Steals A Fan's Phone During Concert

Justin Timberlake Social

(Getty Images)

The selfie bandit strikes again!

A fan got a little too close to Justin Timberlake while he was breaking it down to "Rock Your Body" during his "Man of the Woods Tour" – so JT took matters into his own hands.

Grabbing the fan's phone, Justin danced around the stage recording a selfie video with the crowd. The Grammy-winner continued to perform into the phone's camera in what may now be the greatest concert footage of all time.

Get too close to the stage, and I might steal your phone...#MOTWTOUR

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

"Get too close to the stage, and I might steal your phone…#MOTWTOUR," Justin captioned the epic vid on his Instagram.

The 37-year-old superstar appears to love trolling his social media obsessed fans during performances. Who could forget his viral moment with “selfie kid” during his 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show?!

WATCH: Justin Timberlake Surprises The Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid' On 'Ellen'

Looks like JT knows that content is king on the 'Gram!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News