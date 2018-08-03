Justin Timberlake Supports Pink After She Cancels Tour Date Due To Illness: 'You Won't Find A Harder Working' Artist

In sickness and in health, Pink has a famous friend in her corner – Justin Timberlake.

After the "Beautiful Trauma" singer canceled her recent Sydney concert due to an illness, she caught flak when paparazzi snapped photos of her relaxing on Byron Beach. Pink quickly set the record straight on Instagram, explaining that her presence in the sand wasn't proof that she was secretly healthy and slacking off.

"What these parasite paparazzi don't show you is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine," Pink wrote in part.

"You can think whatever you want, but I have never taken advantage of anyone in my entire life. I have never f***ed off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play."

