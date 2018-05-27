Justin Timberlake Surprises Texas High School Shooting Victims With A Visit At The Hospital

Justin Timberlake made time during his "Man of the Woods Tour" to visit some very special fans. The 37-year-old singer stopped by a Texas hospital to surprise victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.
Sarah Salazar, a student who survived the horrific attack, was one of the people greeted by Justin on Friday, May 25. Her mother, Sonia Lopez, shared a sweet snap of JT smiling with Sarah as he kneeled beside her hospital bed.
"Justin Timberlake visited Sarah Salazar this morning and brought her a gift,” she captioned the post.
The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer has been in Texas the past week while on his "Man of the Woods" tour. He later shared an uplifting Instagram post after visiting the shooting victims in the hospital.
"Texas Strong. Round two tonight, Houston. Let’s get it," he wrote.
On May 18, a high school student went on a shooting rampage at Santa Fe High School in Texas, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others. Eight students and two substitute teachers lost their lives in the horrific attack.