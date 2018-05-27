Justin Timberlake Surprises Texas High School Shooting Victims With A Visit At The Hospital

Justin Timberlake made time during his "Man of the Woods Tour" to visit some very special fans. The 37-year-old singer stopped by a Texas hospital to surprise victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Sarah Salazar, a student who survived the horrific attack, was one of the people greeted by Justin on Friday, May 25. Her mother, Sonia Lopez, shared a sweet snap of JT smiling with Sarah as he kneeled beside her hospital bed.