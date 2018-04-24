K-Pop Sensation BTS To Debut New Single With An Epic Performance At The 2018 Billboard Music Awards

It's time for the Army to assemble – BTS is taking over the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!
The award show announced on Tuesday that BTS will premiere its new single with an epic performance.
During last year's Billboard Music Awards, BTS fans – nicknamed the Army – dominated social media with their support for the K-pop icons, helping the band win for Top Social Artist. BTS' win made history as the first Korean act to win at the American award show. This year, the boys scored another nomination in the same category.
BTS will join previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes for what is sure to be a big night in music. Kelly Clarkson will host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards which airs May 20 on NBC.