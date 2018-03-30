Kacey Musgraves Gets Sunny & Psychedelic On Stunning New Album 'Golden Hour'

(Kacey Musgraves)
Kacey Musgraves is staring at the sun in her stunning new album, "Golden Hour."
The country music sensation gets sunny and psychedelic on the album, with songs about how she fell in love with both a man and the world.
"There are certain junctures that you can't think your way through – you just have to feel," Kacey writes in her album notes. "It was like the Universe was majestically saying 'this is a time to be present, to witness the beauty of this incredible world you are lucky to be alive in.'"
This bright-eyed optimism shines throughout "Golden Hour." Tracks like "Slow Burn" and "Butterflies" are romantic and intimate – as Kacey moves from singing about the pitfalls of growing up in a small town towards the glow and warmth of a relationship.
"We all need a little light right now. We all need for compassion and art to flourish," she continues in her album forward. "Things we rely on turn out to be fake and hurtful … somehow new love still finds its way up through the cracks in the sidewalk."
The Grammy-winner's outlook isn't the only thing that's evolved in "Golden Hour." The album pushes the boundaries of country music with pop radio-friendly songs like "High Horse."
"So why don't you giddy-up, giddy-up / And ride straight out of this town," Kacey sings on the track. The blatant Nashville-inspired lyrics paired with the shimmery pop beat makes "High Horse" an addictive contradiction that could easily be a spring break anthem.
Kacey's free-spirited and heartening new sound is a welcomed reprieve from the constant shade in 2018. Stream "Golden Hour" here.