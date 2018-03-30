Kacey Musgraves Gets Sunny & Psychedelic On Stunning New Album 'Golden Hour'

Kacey Musgraves is staring at the sun in her stunning new album, "Golden Hour."

The country music sensation gets sunny and psychedelic on the album, with songs about how she fell in love with both a man and the world.

"There are certain junctures that you can't think your way through – you just have to feel," Kacey writes in her album notes. "It was like the Universe was majestically saying 'this is a time to be present, to witness the beauty of this incredible world you are lucky to be alive in.'"