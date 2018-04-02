Kaia Gerber Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Miami On Spring Break

Kaia Gerber is officially owning Spring Break!
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's gorgeous 16-year-old daughter hit the pool in Miami this Easter weekend for Spring Break, and showed off her svelte figure in a series of fun swimsuit pics.
First she shared this sweet picture with her pals, Charlotte Lawrence and Charlotte D'Alessio. Charlotte D. is also a model like Kaia and is dating Kaia's brother, Presley. Charlotte L. is an aspiring singer.
Her two pals also posted stunning shots of their Florida getaway.
Then, Kaia posed in a a navy blue bikini. She captioned the snap, "found my corner."
Presley, was also spotted kicking back with the girls and shared some sweet moments with his girlfriend, Charlotte D'Alessio. The duo appeared to be on a private flight to Miami together.
But it isn't like the teens were without supervision! Cindy and her husband Rande are also in Miami with the teens and have been posting up a storm with their own enviable snaps. Cindy shared this pic of herself checking out the beach.
And Rande shared this funny video of his "easter basket," which included his lovely wife.
You jealous yet of this Spring Break getaway?