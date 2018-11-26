Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday At Disneyland With Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco turned 33 at the happiest place on earth!
"The Big Bang Theory" star spent her birthday with her husband, Karl Cook, 27, at Disneyland with friends and family.
She shared a photo with her hubby in front of the decorated castle, revealing that they were in the exact same place just one year ago for their annual Disney visit.
Same place, same pose, same love, a year later 🧚♂️🏰♥️🐴🎄 how has so much happened since then? Thanks for marrying me, @mrtankcook 💏 #annualdisneyadventure," she captioned the photo.
Kaley also shared plenty of photos and video on her Instagram Story, showcasing all the fabulous Christmas decorations at the theme park and some hilarious action shots on all the rides!
Earlier this year, the actress tied the knot with her professional equestrian hubby Karl in an intimate ceremony at a horse stable in San Diego, CA.
Looks like she is settling in to married life with Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and all her Disney pals by her side!