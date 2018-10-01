Kaley Cuoco Is Celebrating 3 Months Of Marriage With The Sweetest Wedding Photo

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are happy and in love. (Credit: Instagram// Kaley Cuoco// Claudia Craig)

Kaley Cuoco is loving married life!

"The Big Bang Theory" star celebrated three months of marriage to her husband Karl Cook with a sweet photo from their wedding day. In the snap, Kaley is lovingly looking up at her husband and smiling as he looks down at her. 

"3 months 👰🏼 🎩 and a #mcm all rolled into one .. here’s to you my darling @mrtankcook 📷 @claudcraig," Kaley captioned the snap.

The special moment, which was captured by their wedding photographer Claudia Craig, is unbelievably adorable. The duo seem to be enjoying their first couple months of marriage. 

View this post on Instagram

3 months ???????? ???? and a #mcm all rolled into one .. here’s to you my darling @mrtankcook ???? @claudcraig

A post shared by @ normancook on

Karl shared this funny video of his wife earlier this week where he joked that he loves everything about her — including the fact that she has difficulty explaining Daylight's Savings time. 

View this post on Instagram

You know when you think about a conversation afterwards and cannot help but think ‘wow, that was fantastic!’ Well @normancook hearing about daylight savings time a month early is one of those. I cannot stop watching this video honey, I love you so much!

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on

Happy three months, you two! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News