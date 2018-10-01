Kaley Cuoco Is Celebrating 3 Months Of Marriage With The Sweetest Wedding Photo

Kaley Cuoco is loving married life!



"The Big Bang Theory" star celebrated three months of marriage to her husband Karl Cook with a sweet photo from their wedding day. In the snap, Kaley is lovingly looking up at her husband and smiling as he looks down at her.

"3 months 👰🏼 🎩 and a #mcm all rolled into one .. here’s to you my darling @mrtankcook 📷 @claudcraig," Kaley captioned the snap.

The special moment, which was captured by their wedding photographer Claudia Craig, is unbelievably adorable. The duo seem to be enjoying their first couple months of marriage.