Kaley Cuoco Claps Back At Nipple-Shamers After Sharing A Workout Video

Kaley Cuoco clapped back at sexist trolls with a "Big Bang."

Earlier this month, "The Big Bang Theory" star suffered a nasty shoulder injury that left her on the hospital bed during her honeymoon. Just five days after tying the knot to husband Karl Cook, Kaley revealed their romantic getaway as newlyweds had to be postponed due to her surgery.

While the 32-year-old is still on the road to recovery, Kaley is determined to stay in fighting-shape. On Tuesday, she shared a video to her Instagram of her new workout regimen—sling and all!  

"When your doc scolds you for not wearing your brace. Alrighty then guess we’re doin it this way," she captioned the post.

When your doc scolds you for not wearing your brace. Alrighty then guess we’re doin it this way! ????????????‍♀️ ????????‍♀️ ???? @proactivesp

A post shared by @ normancook on

In the video, Kaley is seen toning her glutes with squats and even working out her one brace-free shoulder with a heavy rope exercise. Instead of commending the actress on her impressive workout, however, social media trolls instead left comments about Kaley's breasts—writing that her nipples were visible through her top.

"Sheesh, women are trampy enough as it is these days, leave something to the imagination," one user wrote. 

Another added, "Is it cold in there!? Hahahaha."

The post continued to be flooded with these sexist comments until Kaley shut down the haters herself. "FYI because of my shoulder, I can only get certain bras over my head," she wrote "NOT THAT IT'S ANYONE'S BUSINESS."

You tell 'em, Kaley! 

