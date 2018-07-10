Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook's Emotional Wedding Vows Will Bring You To Tears

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's touching wedding vows prove just how in love they really are.

On Monday, "The Big Bang Theory" star took to her Instagram to share a look at her beautiful wedding ceremony, which took place last month. Not only does the sweet video give fans a glimpse at the stunning venue where the couple said "I do," but Kaley also revealed the heart-warming vows her and her husband exchanged during the ceremony.

Warning – you will likely tear up when you hear what Kaley and Karl said about their relationship.