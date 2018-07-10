Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook's Emotional Wedding Vows Will Bring You To Tears

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's touching wedding vows prove just how in love they really are.
On Monday, "The Big Bang Theory" star took to her Instagram to share a look at her beautiful wedding ceremony, which took place last month. Not only does the sweet video give fans a glimpse at the stunning venue where the couple said "I do," but Kaley also revealed the heart-warming vows her and her husband exchanged during the ceremony.
Warning – you will likely tear up when you hear what Kaley and Karl said about their relationship.
"There's a rhythm and a pulse to us, like the ocean waves crashing upon the rocks. And just like those waves on those rocks, we feel like a force of nature. I guess that's the power of a true human connection," Karl told his wife. "If you can't tell, I've loved you since the first night we met. Every day since then has been only devoted to you."
It only got cuter, as the 27-year-old hilariously teased Kaley's hygiene habits. "I promise to understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love. From this breath to my last, I am yours," Karl concluded.
The actress couldn't hold back tears when confessing her love for her husband, and her vows were just as emotional.
"When I look at you, the two words that constantly come to mind are unconditional love," Kaley said.
"I love you every second of every day and I can't wait to see where life takes us. I know it will be full of animals, adventure and lots of laughs. I was meant for you. You are a good man, Charlie Brown, and I am yours."
In the Instagram clip, viewers can catch the sweet exchanges between Kaley and Karl before they walk into their gorgeous 1920s themed reception. The couple clearly has the look of love on their faces!
Kaley and Karl tied the knot on June 30, after dating for over two years.
"Every part of this night has been perfection just like you @MrTankCook," Kaley wrote on Instagram after her ceremony.
Congrats to the happy couple!