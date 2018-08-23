Kaley Cuoco Reveals She's 'Drowning In Tears' Over 'The Big Bang Theory' Ending

Here's a Penny for Kaley Cuoco's thoughts on 'The Big Bang Theory' coming to an end.
The 31-year-old actress shared an emotional message to fans on Wednesday after Warner Bros. Television and CBS announced that the beloved sitcom will go out with a bang in May 2019 after 12 seasons.
"This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets," she wrote alongside a photo of the cast. "No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang."
When "The Big Bang Theory" utters its final bazinga, it will earn the honor of longest-running multi-camera series in TV history, spanning 12 seasons and a record-breaking 279 episodes. The show has received 10 Emmy wins and 52 nominations, as well as seven Golden Globes nods.
The final season of "The Big Bang Theory" will debut Monday, Sept. 24 on CBS before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, Sept. 27.