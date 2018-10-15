A Kansas City Kid Wows When He Hits The Stage With The Foo Fighters & Slays Metallica Covers!





"What songs do you know?" Dave asked him.

"I know a lot of Metallica songs," he replied.

The audience cheered and the band was shocked at Collier's impressive answer. They then handed him a guitar to prove it – and boy, did he.

Collier began to strum the notes to "Enter Sandman" and the Foo Fighters followed along as they began to cover the song with the talented 10-year-old.

When asked if he knows another Metallica song, Collier confidently said he knows part of "Welcome Home Sanitarium" and started strumming.