A Kansas City Kid Wows When He Hits The Stage With The Foo Fighters & Slays Metallica Covers!

Dave Grohl invited a lucky 10-year-old fan on stage during a Foo Fighters concert Friday night, and he totally stole the show!
While playing in Kansas City, the band welcomed Collier Cash Rule to come up on stage and asked him if he could play guitar – and what happened next left everyone stunned!
"What songs do you know?" Dave asked him.
"I know a lot of Metallica songs," he replied.
The audience cheered and the band was shocked at Collier's impressive answer. They then handed him a guitar to prove it – and boy, did he.
Collier began to strum the notes to "Enter Sandman" and the Foo Fighters followed along as they began to cover the song with the talented 10-year-old.
When asked if he knows another Metallica song, Collier confidently said he knows part of "Welcome Home Sanitarium" and started strumming.
This time Dave dropped to his knees, totally shook at this kid's advanced rock and roll knowledge!
After playing, the band gave Collier the guitar he played as a parting gift and led him off stage.
So, have we found the next James Hetfield?