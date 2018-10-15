A Kansas City Kid Wows When He Hits The Stage With The Foo Fighters & Slays Metallica Covers!

Dave Grohl invited a lucky 10-year-old fan on stage during a Foo Fighters concert Friday night, and he totally stole the show!

While playing in Kansas City, the band welcomed Collier Cash Rule to come up on stage and asked him if he could play guitar – and what happened next left everyone stunned!


"What songs do you know?" Dave asked him.

"I know a lot of Metallica songs," he replied.

The audience cheered and the band was shocked at Collier's impressive answer. They then handed him a guitar to prove it – and boy, did he.

Collier began to strum the notes to "Enter Sandman" and the Foo Fighters followed along as they began to cover the song with the talented 10-year-old.

When asked if he knows another Metallica song, Collier confidently said he knows part of "Welcome Home Sanitarium" and started strumming.

lookout world. Next generation of rockers coming soon to an arena near you! Thanks Collier! . #Repost @colliercashguitar ・・・ That's me up there. Can't believe I got to do this. @foofighters #davegrohl thank you so much for everything. I am working hard everyday on the guitar and bass. I played your guitar until my mom made me go to bed at 3am. @metallica @papa_het_ @kirkhammett @larsulrich @robtrujillo hope I made you guys proud. I saw you in STL last year and my mom is taking me to Wichita next year to see you. I can slay seek and destroy. Wish I would have played that. @mike_inez_official will you show @jerrycantrell and tell him I listened. I made sure to keep it fun ???????????? @sprintcenter awesome!! Thank you to my awesome mom @jendlugolecki for taking me to all of these shows. #foofighters #davegrohl #taylorhawkins #patsmear #metallica #jameshetfield #papahet #larsulrich #kirkhammett #roberttrujillo #rocknroll #ididthat

This time Dave dropped to his knees, totally shook at this kid's advanced rock and roll knowledge!

After playing, the band gave Collier the guitar he played as a parting gift and led him off stage.

So, have we found the next James Hetfield?

