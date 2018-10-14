Kanye West Is Back On Twitter & Ranting About 'Mind Control'

Kanye West breaks his social media hiatus with a rant about "mind control."
After deleting his Instagram and Twitter accounts 10 days ago, 'Ye is tweeting again, posting live feed videos from Africa about mind control. The rapper dropped a selfie video and preached about "unprogramming" our minds.
"I just wanna talk about mind control. You know when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do, or if people post something that's positive on Instagram it gets taken down if it's not part of a bigger agenda," Kanye said. "That's, like, mind control...That's the poison that's happening with social media."
"I feel like when people try to tell me what to do, they're touching my brain," he added. "If someone tries to tell me what I can do, what I can wear, I feel like they're touching my brain."
"Imagine cutting your skull open and someone touched your brain. Imagine how that would hurt you. That's how it feels when someone tells me what I can or can't do."
The "Life of Pablo" rapper also blasted social media and claimed it negatively affects users. "Social media is a lie," he said to his followers. "Social media told you Hillary Clinton was going to win, and she didn't win. Social media told you nobody likes me, but everybody loves me. Everybody loves Ye."
'Ye tried to convey a message of positivity, stating, "Open up your heart. Let your spirit guide you. Let your conscience be free," and, "we are creative individuals. We work from our heart and our spirit. We're not corny."
On Thursday, Kanye bonded with President Donald Trump in a bizarre meeting in the White House Oval Office. The "No Mistakes" rapper donned his "Make America Great Again" hat professed his love for the Commander-In-Chief, saying Trump was on his "hero's journey" and may not have expected to have "a crazy motherf**ker like Kanye West run up and support [him]."
On Sept. 29, Kanye went on a long rant after Saturday Night Live finished airing, where he talked about being Pro-Trump, among other things.
"It's so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, 'How could you support Trump? He’s racist.' Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago," Kanye said in the rant. "We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. Imma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don't have to believe in all they policies."
SNL cast member Pete Davidson slammed Kanye in the following episode's "Weekend Update" segment, stating, "So, speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, like, most awkward things I've ever seen here."
Pete went on to blast Kanye's political stances and questioned the rapper's current state of mental health.
"Kanye, I know you're like, 'Yo, this is the real me, I'm off the meds,'" he began. "Take 'em! There's no shame in the medicine game!"
Pete closed out the segment by putting a red cap, similar to the MAGA hat 'Ye sports a lot, that says, "Make Kanye 2006 Again."