Kanye West Is Back On Twitter & Ranting About 'Mind Control'





Kanye West breaks his social media hiatus with a rant about "mind control."

After deleting his Instagram and Twitter accounts 10 days ago, 'Ye is tweeting again, posting live feed videos from Africa about mind control. The rapper dropped a selfie video and preached about "unprogramming" our minds.

"I just wanna talk about mind control. You know when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do, or if people post something that's positive on Instagram it gets taken down if it's not part of a bigger agenda," Kanye said. "That's, like, mind control...That's the poison that's happening with social media."