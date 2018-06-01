Kanye West Calls Out Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal On 'Ye' Album

Kanye West isn't shying away from family drama on his new album "Ye," which dropped on Friday.

Kanye references Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal on his new album. The NBA player was in hot water in April after video footage surfaced of him canoodling with several women who were not his pregnant leading lady, Khloe Kardashian. Kanye, 40, didn't mince words when referencing Tristan's big scandal.

"All these THOTS on Christian Mingle… That’s what almost got Tristan single," he raps.

Khloe and Tristan have not responded to the diss on Kanye's album. Tristan was busy playing against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs while Kanye's album listening party was happening in Jackson Whole, Wyoming.

WATCH: Wendy Williams Calls Khloé Kardashian's Decision To Stick With Tristan Thompson 'Pathetic'