Kanye West Caught Smiling In Adorable Family Photo With Kim Kardashian

(Instagram)
Only his family can get Kanye West to smile this big!
Kim Kardashian shared an adorable family photo on her Instagram on Monday, which showed a beaming Kanye West sitting with their three kids.
A makeup free Kim is seen holding onto North, 4, and Saint, 2, while Kanye cuddles their adorable 3-month-old daughter, Chicago. The family seems to be traveling on a private jet, but the picture didn’t' explain where they are headed. Either way, the Kardashian-West family continues to be picture perfect!
"Party of 5," she captioned the post.
This snap of the whole family appears to have gone a lot smoother than Kim's last Instagram. The 37-year-old reality star previously shared a family photo from Easter, and revealed just how difficult it is to get her kids to pose together.
"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," she wrote. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."
Hopefully Kim's kids inherited their momma's flawless selfie taking skills!