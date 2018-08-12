Kanye West Defends His Silence On 'Kimmel' When Asked About Trump: 'I Wasn't Stumped'

Kanye west clarifies why he was silent in response to Kimmel's Trump question.
The rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to claims that he was "stumped" when Jimmy Kimmel asked him a difficult question on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night about Kanye's support of the President.
Kimmel had asked, "There are literally families being torn apart as a result of what this President is doing, and I think that cannot forget that, whether we like his personality or not, his actions are really what matter. I mean, you so famously and so powerfully said, 'George [W.] Bush doesn't care about black people.' It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all." And after a long pause, Kimmel broke the silence for a commercial break. When the broadcast returned, the topic was left unanswered.
Kanye tweeted, "On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question."
He continued, "The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation."
Kimmel backed up Kanye's tweet, responding "Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that. I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it."
'Ye finally said he "appreciated" Kimmel and his team, and was happy to see the host walk out in Yeezys.