Kanye West Lists Michelle Tidball As Running Mate On Multiple State Ballot Applications (Report)

Kanye West has reportedly taken a major step in his presidential campaign.

The hip-hop superstar listed Michelle Tidball as his VP candidate on ballot applications in Arkansas, Vermont and Missouri, according to TMZ.

Tidball herself hasn’t publicly confirmed or responded to reports that she’s joined West’s ticket, but he first mentioned her as a potential running mate when speaking with Forbes last month. The 58-year-old self-described “biblical life coach” resides in Cody, Wyo., where West has been staying at his 4,500-acre Monster Lake Ranch.

Per TMZ, the “Jesus Is King” rapper submitted petitions on Monday to appear on the ballot in Arkansas and Kansas but missed the deadline for the latter. He reportedly did not include Tidball on his paperwork for West Virginia.

A spokesperson for the Arkansas Secretary of State told the outlet that West met the requirements to be considered an independent candidate and filed with just 15 minutes to spare.

The news comes amid growing concern and conversation about West’s mental health, following Twitter sprees last month in which he deleted multiple posts about wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, including claims they tried to “lock [him] up.”

The 43-year-old has previously addressed his bipolar disorder in several interviews in recent years, from an appearance on Charlamagne Tha God’s podcast to “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” with David Letterman.

Kim spoke out on her husband’s condition for the first time last month, telling fans in a lengthy Instagram statement trying to do what’s best for a loved one with mental illness is a delicate and challenging balance.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she wrote in part.

West later tweeted an apology to his longtime love and asked her forgiveness for what he called “going public with something that was a private matter,” and thanked her for always being there for him. A source close to the situation previously told Access Hollywood that divorce reports surrounding the couple are “untrue.”

Though he continues to pursue his Oval Office aspirations, the Yeezy designer has missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in numerous key states including Texas and New York, which have a combined 67 electoral votes.

— Erin Biglow