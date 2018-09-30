Kanye West Rocks 'Make America Great Again' Hat and Sends 'Message Of Love' After Contentious Pro-Trump 'SNL' Speech

"This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love," Kanye wrote alongside the snap.

The follow-up post to his speech wasn't exactly well received by fans. Many social media commenters tagged Kim Kardashian and asked her to "come get her man" before it was too late. Others blasted the "Wouldn’t Leave" rapper for his commentary and support of Trump.

The Instagram post was the follow up to a very controversial "Saturday Night Live" appearance. Kanye, who was the musical performer for the season premiere of the hit NBC show, landed in hot water with fans over his performances and an un-aired speech that he made showing his support for the President of the United States.

He started off by singing, "I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, you’re supposed to keep what you feel inside right now. And the liberals bully you and tell you what you can and cannot wear, where you and they can’t not stare. And they look at me and say, ‘It’s not fair. How the hell did you get here?’ Well…"