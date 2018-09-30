Kanye West Rocks 'Make America Great Again' Hat and Sends 'Message Of Love' After Contentious Pro-Trump 'SNL' Speech

Musical Guest Kanye West performs "We Got Love" with dam Driver as Teyana Taylor in Studio 8H on Saturday, September 29, 2018 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Kanye West went off with a pro-Trump speech on "Saturday Night Live" in an un-aired part of the show on Saturday night, but he didn't stop there with his opinions on the political situation. He also took his thoughts to Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a selfie where he was rocking a "Make America Great Again" hat and shared his very political opinions.
"This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love," Kanye wrote alongside the snap.
The follow-up post to his speech wasn't exactly well received by fans. Many social media commenters tagged Kim Kardashian and asked her to "come get her man" before it was too late. Others blasted the "Wouldn’t Leave" rapper for his commentary and support of Trump.
The Instagram post was the follow up to a very controversial "Saturday Night Live" appearance. Kanye, who was the musical performer for the season premiere of the hit NBC show, landed in hot water with fans over his performances and an un-aired speech that he made showing his support for the President of the United States.
He started off by singing, "I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, you’re supposed to keep what you feel inside right now. And the liberals bully you and tell you what you can and cannot wear, where you and they can’t not stare. And they look at me and say, ‘It’s not fair. How the hell did you get here?’ Well…"
He then delivered an unplanned speech in front of "SNL" performers like Colin Jost and host Adam Driver. "Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats,” he started. "It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan."
Kanye's comments got timid claps and some other audience members booed, but he barreled on.
"And what this shows is we can’t be controlled by monolithic thought. You can’t always have when you have a black subject matter like Cosby that you have to have a black comedian talk about it," Kanye continued.
He then motioned toward "SNL" player Michael Che and said, "You know what I mean?"
"It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies," he added.
Snippets of the speech appeared on social media. A majority of the speech was also captured by comedian Chris Rock and posted on his Instagram account. While it seems his fans and followers weren't entirely in support of his political opinions, one person was — President Donald Trump.
President Trump took to Twitter to show his approval for Kanye's MAGA hat and for his words.
