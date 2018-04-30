Kanye West Shares Sweet Photo Of Saint West Giving Baby Sister Chicago A Loving Kiss

Saint West loves being a big brother!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son was caught giving 3-month-old sister Chicago a sweet smooch on Monday, and his proud dad couldn't resist sharing the heartwarming moment.
"We got love," Kanye wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of Saint leaning into Chicago's car seat for a quick kiss.
It's not the first time the toddler has been snapped sharing affection with his famous parents' newest bundle of joy.
Last month, Kim gave her Instagram followers a peek at Saint gently kissing Chicago's nose and gushed in her caption about seeing her little boy so enamored with his baby sister.
"He loves her so much," the mom of three wrote.
Despite his best intentions, however, Saint sometimes takes his brotherly duties a bit over the top, according to Kim.
The reality star and beauty mogul joked on Monday's "Ellen" that Saint's enthusiasm needs to be taken down a notch now and then.
"I always have to watch out for him," Kim revealed. "He smothers her, and he has this really big hair, so he just jumps in her crib."
As for the couple's oldest child, 4-year-old daughter North, it sounds like the role of big sister is something she's still getting used to.
"She's better than she was with Saint," Kim told Ellen of how North is handling things since Chicago's arrival.
-- Erin Biglow