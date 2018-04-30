Kanye West Shares Sweet Photo Of Saint West Giving Baby Sister Chicago A Loving Kiss

"He loves her so much," the mom of three wrote.

Despite his best intentions, however, Saint sometimes takes his brotherly duties a bit over the top, according to Kim.

The reality star and beauty mogul joked on Monday's "Ellen" that Saint's enthusiasm needs to be taken down a notch now and then.

"I always have to watch out for him," Kim revealed. "He smothers her, and he has this really big hair, so he just jumps in her crib."