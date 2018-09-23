Kanye West & Son Saint Throw The First Pitch At Cubs-White Sox Game In Chicago

Play ball! Kanye West and his little boy had a perfect father-son weekend.

The rapper brought 2-year-old Saint to his hometown of Chicago, where the pair teamed up at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday to throw the ceremonial first pitch in the Cubs-White Sox game.

View this post on Instagram

happy Sunday

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

Kanye's Sox jersey appeared to make his loyalties clear, while little Saint showed support for the city's NBA team in a Bulls tee. They both got a chance to show off their throwing skills, with Kanye sweetly holding Saint's shoulders as the toddler tossed a ball toward home plate.

WATCH: Kanye West Shares Video Of Daughter North Singing 'In My Feelings' After Twitter Apology To Drake

The official White Sox Twitter page also shared a cute video of Kanye carrying Saint on his shoulders as they made their way to the mound. The simple word "Homecoming" written in the post served as an apparent nod to both Kanye's Chi-town heritage and his 2009 tribute song to the Windy City.

Their visit wasn't just about sports, though. Earlier, the duo hit up Sugar Factory and took advantage of a cute photo op.

WATCH: Kanye West Shares Texts With Caitlyn Jenner Amid Her Feud With The Kardashian Family

"When you at the sugar factory make sure you get that mirror shot," Kanye joked on Instagram, captioning a photo of him and Saint cheesing for a heartwarming selfie together.

View this post on Instagram

when you at the sugar factory make sure you get that mirror shot This is not a paid post ????

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

Kanye and Saint's trip comes on the heels of the hip-hop star's announcement that he plans to move back to Chicago and is "never leaving again." According to video obtained by TMZ, Ye shared the news while addressing high schoolers at OpenMike recently, where the crowd erupted in cheers and began chanting "Kanye! Kanye! Kanye!"

While sources told the outlet that Ye and wife Kim Kardashian have already found a place to live, that doesn't mean they're saying goodbye to California. The couple will reportedly maintain their properties in and around LA, with Kim and their three children keeping their home base in Calabasas as Kanye relocates his Yeezy headquarters to the Midwest.

Saint has clearly gotten a taste for the Windy City already, but what will Kanye and Kim's 8-month-old daughter Chicago think of her namesake town? 

-- Erin Biglow

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RLL

Related news

Latest News