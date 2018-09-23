Kanye West & Son Saint Throw The First Pitch At Cubs-White Sox Game In Chicago

Kanye and Saint's trip comes on the heels of the hip-hop star's announcement that he plans to move back to Chicago and is "never leaving again." According to video obtained by TMZ, Ye shared the news while addressing high schoolers at OpenMike recently, where the crowd erupted in cheers and began chanting "Kanye! Kanye! Kanye!"

While sources told the outlet that Ye and wife Kim Kardashian have already found a place to live, that doesn't mean they're saying goodbye to California. The couple will reportedly maintain their properties in and around LA, with Kim and their three children keeping their home base in Calabasas as Kanye relocates his Yeezy headquarters to the Midwest.

Saint has clearly gotten a taste for the Windy City already, but what will Kanye and Kim's 8-month-old daughter Chicago think of her namesake town?