Kanye West & Son Saint Throw The First Pitch At Cubs-White Sox Game In Chicago

Play ball! Kanye West and his little boy had a perfect father-son weekend.
The rapper brought 2-year-old Saint to his hometown of Chicago, where the pair teamed up at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday to throw the ceremonial first pitch in the Cubs-White Sox game.
Kanye's Sox jersey appeared to make his loyalties clear, while little Saint showed support for the city's NBA team in a Bulls tee. They both got a chance to show off their throwing skills, with Kanye sweetly holding Saint's shoulders as the toddler tossed a ball toward home plate.
The official White Sox Twitter page also shared a cute video of Kanye carrying Saint on his shoulders as they made their way to the mound. The simple word "Homecoming" written in the post served as an apparent nod to both Kanye's Chi-town heritage and his 2009 tribute song to the Windy City.
Their visit wasn't just about sports, though. Earlier, the duo hit up Sugar Factory and took advantage of a cute photo op.
"When you at the sugar factory make sure you get that mirror shot," Kanye joked on Instagram, captioning a photo of him and Saint cheesing for a heartwarming selfie together.
Kanye and Saint's trip comes on the heels of the hip-hop star's announcement that he plans to move back to Chicago and is "never leaving again." According to video obtained by TMZ, Ye shared the news while addressing high schoolers at OpenMike recently, where the crowd erupted in cheers and began chanting "Kanye! Kanye! Kanye!"
While sources told the outlet that Ye and wife Kim Kardashian have already found a place to live, that doesn't mean they're saying goodbye to California. The couple will reportedly maintain their properties in and around LA, with Kim and their three children keeping their home base in Calabasas as Kanye relocates his Yeezy headquarters to the Midwest.
Saint has clearly gotten a taste for the Windy City already, but what will Kanye and Kim's 8-month-old daughter Chicago think of her namesake town?
-- Erin Biglow