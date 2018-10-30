Kanye West Vows To Step Back From Politics: 'My Eyes Are Now Wide Open'

Kanye West has had enough of politics.
The rapper appeared to clarify his outspoken pro-MAGA stance in a series of tweets on Tuesday, explaining that he's ready to leave the rhetoric behind and go all in on his artistic endeavors.
"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in," he wrote. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!"
Kanye's announcement follows multiple headline-making political rants and appearances in the past few weeks, including an unaired "Saturday Night Live" tirade and a bizarre Oval Office meeting with President Trump in which Kanye referred to himself as a "crazy mother***er."
Most recently, the Yeezy designer became associated with activist Candace Owens' Blexit campaign, a conservative movement that aims to discourage African Americans from supporting the Democratic Party. Despite past positive remarks about Owens, Kanye shut down his reported involvement with her project and explained that he merely introduced her to a graphic designer who made the Blexit logo.
"I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it," he wrote.
While Kanye declared his political days over, he remained vocal about the social and policy issues he still holds dear.
"I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most," he wrote. "I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer."
"I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable," he continued. "I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war."
The 41-year-old went on to thank those who have supported his "ACTUAL beliefs" and "vision for a better world." While he didn't name any friend, colleague or loved one specifically, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian has openly defended his controversial opinions amid backlash from fans and their fellow celebrities.
The mom of three told Van Jones on Be Woke.Vote's "The Messy Truth" over the weekend that Kanye's choice to wear a MAGA hat shouldn't be taken at face value.
"I believe in him, and I believe that his message of what the hat represents to him is maybe different [than] what it represents to other people," Kim said.
"Maybe [he] doesn't express that. But what it means to him is something totally different, and I trust in him that he will explain that in his own way," she added.
As for Trump, his friendship with Kanye may be unchanged in light of the hip-hop superstar's new revelations. Kanye did not mention the president in any of his newest tweets.
-- Erin Biglow