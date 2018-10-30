Kanye West Vows To Step Back From Politics: 'My Eyes Are Now Wide Open'

While Kanye declared his political days over, he remained vocal about the social and policy issues he still holds dear.

"I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most," he wrote. "I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer."

"I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable," he continued. "I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war."

The 41-year-old went on to thank those who have supported his "ACTUAL beliefs" and "vision for a better world." While he didn't name any friend, colleague or loved one specifically, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian has openly defended his controversial opinions amid backlash from fans and their fellow celebrities.

The mom of three told Van Jones on Be Woke.Vote's "The Messy Truth" over the weekend that Kanye's choice to wear a MAGA hat shouldn't be taken at face value.