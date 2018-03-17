The Kardashian Family & Blac Chyna Wish Rob Kardashian A Happy Birthday

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch Kris Jenner also wished her only son well on his birthday. The star Instagrammed a photo collage for her Rob, featuring family throwbacks of the 31-year-old with his daughter Dream, sister Khloe and late father Robert Kardashian, Sr.

"You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy," Kris wrote in part.