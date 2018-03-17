The Kardashian Family & Blac Chyna Wish Rob Kardashian A Happy Birthday

Rob Kardashian is 31!
The former reality star received a flurry of online birthday wishes on Saturday, including a message from ex Blac Chyna. The model shared a sweet pic of the two with their daughter Dream – who they settled a dramatic custody battle over last fall – on Instagram Stories. "Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy," she captioned the snap.
Blac Chyna / Instagram Stories
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch Kris Jenner also wished her only son well on his birthday. The star Instagrammed a photo collage for her Rob, featuring family throwbacks of the 31-year-old with his daughter Dream, sister Khloe and late father Robert Kardashian, Sr.
"You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy," Kris wrote in part.
Kendall Jenner / Instagram Stories
Kendall Jenner also shared a childhood pic of her and her bro, calling him by the nickname "Bobby."
Kim Kardashian celebrated Rob's big day by posting a photo of the siblings in their New Year's Eve best, ringing in another year together.
"I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world!" Kim wrote in part. "I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today!!"
Kourtney Kardashian posted a teaser of the festivities to come, uploading a shot of silver balloons that read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROB" floating in the family's foyer.
Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram Stories
-- Stephanie Case