Karlie Addresses Her Rumored Falling Out With Taylor Swift: 'Don't Believe Everything You Read'

Is there bad blood between Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift?

In a new interview with the New York Times, Karlie addressed her friendship with the "Delicate" singer, shaking off rumors that the former besties' relationship was on the rocks.

According to the Times profile, "the pair continue to be good friends and they talk frequently."

"Don't believe everything you read," Karlie told the paper.

Rumors have swirled about a possible falling out between the friends since Taylor released her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video last August. In the video, Taylor wore a "Junior Jewels" T-shirt with her famous friends' names handwritten on it; while Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, Lena Dunham and the Haim sisters made the cut, Karlie's name was noticeably absent.