Karlie Kloss Fangirls Over Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Stadium & Squashes The 'Bad Blood' Rumors

It's still "mad love" between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss!
On Saturday, the Klossy boss was spotted at Taylor's 'reputation' tour stop in Nashville, where she completely fangirled over the superstar's show. Fans caught Karlie hanging out in the VIP section during the concert and filming clips of the "Delicate" singer's performance on her phone.
After the concert, the supermodel went backstage to snap a selfie with Taylor, marking the first time they were photographed together in over a year.
"No one puts on a show like @taylorswift," Karle captioned the pic. "#ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you."
Rumors first sparked of a fallout between the two besties when Karlie's name was left out of Taylor's "Junior Jewels" shirt in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, which shouted out some members of her squad like Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively.
Fanning the flames of a fallout, Karlie covered Porter Magazine this past April where she opened up about her friendships, saying she's built "some that last" and "some that don't." In the interview, Karlie went on to leave Taylor out of her list of girlfriends, despite mentioning some of their mutual friends.
"A couple have become some of the most important relationships in my life, in particular, those I've been in the trenches with, such as Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls, Toni Garrn and Lily Aldridge," she told the mag.
Well, it looks like fans' shade radar was off! Now that Karlie is back to being a total Swiftie, the feud speculation can finally be put to rest.