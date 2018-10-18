Karlie Kloss Marries Joshua Kushner 3 Months After Announcing Engagement

Say hello to Mrs. Kushner! Karlie Kloss is a married woman.
The supermodel tied the knot with longtime love Joshua Kushner on Thursday evening. Karlie confirmed the happy news with an Instagram post of her and her new husband beaming on their special day.
In the romantic photo, a smiling Karlie and Josh are seen posing hand-in-hand within a lush woodland landscape. The "Project Runway" host left a simple caption, writing just the date alongside a heart emoji to commemorate the occasion.
The newlyweds said their vows in a traditional Jewish ceremony with 80 guests in upstate New York, according to People. A radiant Karlie wore a custom Dior gown with delicate lace long sleeves. She paired her look with a classic tulle veil and carried a chic bouquet of dainty white flowers.
The wedding comes nearly three months after the couple made their engagement public. Karlie broke the news in July with a sunset selfie on Instagram, and included a heartfelt tribute to her then-fiancé.
"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she wrote at the time, adding a ring emoji for emphasis.
Karlie and Josh reportedly met at a dinner party back in 2012 and dated for six years before he proposed. The businessman and tech investor is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to First Daughter and fellow White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump.
The lovebirds may have already said "I do," but the party isn't over yet. Karlie and Josh are planning to throw a "larger celebration" in the spring, People reports.
Congrats to the happy bride and groom!
-- Erin Biglow