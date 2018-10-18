Karlie Kloss Marries Joshua Kushner 3 Months After Announcing Engagement

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she wrote at the time, adding a ring emoji for emphasis.

Karlie and Josh reportedly met at a dinner party back in 2012 and dated for six years before he proposed. The businessman and tech investor is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to First Daughter and fellow White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump.

The lovebirds may have already said "I do," but the party isn't over yet. Karlie and Josh are planning to throw a "larger celebration" in the spring, People reports.

Congrats to the happy bride and groom!