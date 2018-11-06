Kate Beckinsale & Comedian Jack Whitehall Have Been Dating For Several Months: 'They're Really Happy' (Exclusive)

Kate Beckinsale is officially off the market!
The 45-year-old actress recently made headlines when she was spotted kissing British comedian Jack Whitehall, 30, over the weekend in Los Angeles. But a source close to Kate exclusively tells Access that the couple's romance isn't new — they've actually been dating for several months!
"She has been keeping it under the radar," the source added. "They're really happy."
The duo reportedly packed on the PDA during their romantic date night on Saturday, cozying up at Craig's in West Hollywood before heading to the Blind Dragon karaoke bar.
Prior to her relationship with Jack, the "Underworld" star was linked to comedian Matt Rife in August 2017, following her divorce from director Len Wiseman. Kate also has a daughter, Lily, from her previous relationship with actor Michael Sheen.
