Kate Beckinsale Jokes That She Rocked Kanye's Current Yeezy Line When She Was 16

Kate Beckinsale clearly knew the future of fashion back when she was just 16 years old!
The 44-year-old actress shared a picture of herself as a teenager on the beach with her friend Yasmeen where they are both rocking black biking shorts and tight tops. She hilariously captioned the picture, "#tbt My friend Yasmeen and me aged 16 wondering if bike shorts would take off in 2018 and we would somehow retrospectively have invented Yeezy."
Kate looks like a knockout in her biking shorts. Now, if only she knew that Yeezy was going to create an entire fashion line of the exact same style. Kanye has a whole line of bike shorts in a variety of colors.
Next time we need to see the future of fashion, it seems like all we'll have to do is watch Kate's picks!