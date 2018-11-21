Kate Bosworth Transforms Into 'Blue Crush' Shape And Flashes Her Rock-Hard Abs!

Kate Bosworth is totally "Blue Crush" again! (Credit: Instagram)
Remember when you first saw Kate Bosworth in "Blue Crush" and you were like, whoa, that girl has serious abs!? Well, Kate is back at it again and this time she's transforming her bod for a new role in "The I Land."
Kate flashed her rock-hard abs in an Instagram snap on Monday after she clearly worked up a sweat during her workout!
"Transforming into a role for me isn’t just mental, it’s physical as well. I’ve been training for my part as KC on #TheILand and I’m going to film parts of my workout to share the physical preparation of the character with you guys," Kate wrote. What questions do you have for me?"
Her fans were most interested in the diet and workout routine she keeps in oder to get her trim physique. And seriously, we cannot get over how much Kate looks like she did when she was in her breakout role in "Blue Crush."
It's pretty wild, right!?