Kate Hudson Calls Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa The 'Love Of Her Life' In Gushy Post

Kate Hudson has found the love of her life!

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her main squeeze Danny Fujikawa a very happy birthday. She posted a photo of them sharing a kiss in the great outdoors and captioned the snap, "06-10-86 Happy birthday baby ❤️ #LoveOfMyLife @swimswammyslippyslappy."

06-10-86 Happy birthday baby ❤️ #LoveOfMyLife @swimswammyslippyslappy

The duo look so in love in the super sweet pic! Kate and Danny announced in April that they are expecting a baby girl together. The two shared the news in this super sweet Instagram video where they did a gender reveal with their friends and family. 

SURPRISE!!! ???? If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way ????

Kate and Danny first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted kissing on a date in Los Angeles in March 2017. However, the pair have been friends for years. In an interview with "The Talk," Kate gushed that she's known Danny for 15 years so they skipped the awkward getting to know you phase. 

You gotta love, love! 

