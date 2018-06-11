Kate Hudson Calls Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa The 'Love Of Her Life' In Gushy Post

Kate Hudson has found the love of her life!
The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her main squeeze Danny Fujikawa a very happy birthday. She posted a photo of them sharing a kiss in the great outdoors and captioned the snap, "06-10-86 Happy birthday baby ❤️ #LoveOfMyLife @swimswammyslippyslappy."
The duo look so in love in the super sweet pic! Kate and Danny announced in April that they are expecting a baby girl together. The two shared the news in this super sweet Instagram video where they did a gender reveal with their friends and family.
Kate and Danny first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted kissing on a date in Los Angeles in March 2017. However, the pair have been friends for years. In an interview with "The Talk," Kate gushed that she's known Danny for 15 years so they skipped the awkward getting to know you phase.
You gotta love, love!