Kate Hudson Expecting A Baby Girl With Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson's family is about to get even bigger!
On Friday, the 38-year-old actress revealed she's expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Kate took to Instagram to share the exciting news.
"If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children," she wrote.
"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it," she added.
In the vid, Kate and her family pop black balloons for the baby's gender reveal. Everyone completely loses it as pink confetti goes flying!
This will be Kate's first daughter. She has two sons, Ryder and Bingham, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancee Matthew Bellamy respectively.
The "Almost Famous" star opened up to The Times just last week about her relationship with Danny, and their hopes of starting a family.
"I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," she said. "We'll see,” she added. “We'll see how many Danny wants."
Little did the world know their little girl was already on the way. Congrats to the happy family!