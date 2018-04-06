Kate Hudson Expecting A Baby Girl With Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Danny

Kate Hudson's family is about to get even bigger!

On Friday, the 38-year-old actress revealed she's expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Kate took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

SURPRISE!!! ???? If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way ????

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

"If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children," she wrote.

"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it," she added.

Kate Hudson Adorably Celebrates Her Anniversary With Danny Fujikawa

In the vid, Kate and her family pop black balloons for the baby's gender reveal. Everyone completely loses it as pink confetti goes flying!

This will be Kate's first daughter. She has two sons, Ryder and Bingham, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancee Matthew Bellamy respectively.

The "Almost Famous" star opened up to The Times just last week about her relationship with Danny, and their hopes of starting a family.

Kate Hudson Open To Having More Kids: 'A Girl Would Be Fun'

"I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," she said. "We'll see,” she added. “We'll see how many Danny wants."

Little did the world know their little girl was already on the way. Congrats to the happy family!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News