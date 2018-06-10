Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Baby Bump At Event In New York City

"Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been," she added.

"If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap," she continued.

"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it!," she added.

"My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way," she concluded.

This will be Danny and Kate's first child together. Kate has two other children, Ryder and Bingham from previous relationships.