Kate Middleton Adorably Fist-Bumps A Young Girl During Rain-Filled Appearance

A little rain won’t get the Duchess of Cambridge down!

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Blackpool on a rainy Wednesday to visit a series of new projects focused on investment and regeneration.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Blackpool to visit innovative projects focused on investment and regeneration — and to learn how the resort is leading the way in tackling some of the social and mental health problems faced by people in Britain today. #RoyalVisitBlackpool pic.twitter.com/oLYjdZaZ0f — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 6, 2019

The Duchess looked elegant in an olive-green coat with a peacock patterned dress and black knee-high boots. Her hair was pulled back in a chic ponytail showing off a pair of diamond earrings and her winning smile!

Prince William sported a classic look with navy blue trousers and a matching tweed coat layered with a black sweater underneath.

The royal couple were greeted by members of the public on Blackpool’s famous promenade, where Kate adorably fist-bumped a tiny fan. The practiced parents also stopped to share an sweet moment with a group of children that will make your heart melt!

Outside Blackpool Tower The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the ‘Comedy Carpet’ on Blackpool’s famous promenade to meet members of the public. 🍭Thank you for the stick of Blackpool rock! #RoyalVisitBlackpool pic.twitter.com/OYeV4xBLZG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 6, 2019

Addressing the critical housing issue in Blackpool, The Duke and Duchess visited Kirby road to see the significant work that is underway to resolve properties that have been poorly maintained.

Even with umbrellas in hand, these two will always look polished and poised!

