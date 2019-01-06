Kate Middleton Dazzles In Blue As She Attends Church With The Queen

New year, same incredible style!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to attend a church service at St. Mary Magdalene with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday. The occasion marks the first time the royal couple has been spotted since Christmas!

For the church service, the 36-year-old royal rewore a stunning blue Catherine Walker coat. Kate previously rocked the gorgeous coat in Norway while she was pregnant with Prince Louis last February.

Underneath the coat, the mother of three donned a polka-dot dress. She added navy pumps, a clutch and a matching headband to the chic look.

Prince William looked super dapper while walking by his wife’s side in a blue coat and pants, white button-down shirt and a red tie.

Meanwhile, the Queen arrived separately for the church service in Sandringham. The 92-year-old monarch looked totally sophisticated in an all-tan ensemble that featured a hat and fur cuffs.

The royal family was last spotted at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day.

WATCH: Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Will Spend Christmas Together Amid Rumored Drama