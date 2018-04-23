Kate Middleton Gives Birth To Baby No. 3 – It's A Boy!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are now the proud parents of three children!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Monday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," Kensington Palace shared in a statement.

The Palace also shared the the rest of the royal family is thrilled by the news.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Kensington Palace also revealed via Twitter that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the hospital earlier in the morning.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge," Kensington Palace shared.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

