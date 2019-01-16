Kate Middleton sure knows how to make Princess Charlotte want to take a day off of school — head to one of her favorite places, the Royal Opera house!

The stunning royal toured the Royal Opera House in London on Wednesday, which is home to the baller (Charlotte’s favorite!). For her outing, Kate was a royal recycler once again and chose a bright magenta Oscar de la Renta skirt (that she wore in February 2017) and a pair of black tights and black pumps. She wore her hair blown out in her typically glamorous fashion.

During the outing, Kate got to take a behind the curtains of the famous Opera House and explored the costume department as well as caught rehearsals of the ballet The Two Pigeons. Kate also snagged a catch up with three of the principal dancers from the Royal Ballet: Lauren Cuthbertson, Laura Morera and Vadim Muntagirov. Aspinal of London.

The Duchess meets @TheRoyalBallet Principal Dancers @LondonBallerina Lauren Cuthbertson, Laura Morera, Tomas Mock and @VMuntagirov, who discuss some of the challenges of dancing in costumes. #RoyalOperaHouse pic.twitter.com/tVWjD35HaM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2019

Based on Kate’s fascinated looks from the day of exploring, she was clearly loving the fun day out. And we bet she’ll have plenty to tell her 3-year-old daughter, who has been taking ballet lessons.

Kate’s already had a pretty busy week! She kicked things off on Tuesday by heading to a garden to have a pizza party with kids and help them build bird boxes.

We can’t wait to see where Kate goes next (and of course, what she wears!).

