Kate Middleton Makes Cast Of ‘Mary Poppins’ Burst Into Giggles At Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton the jokester! The Duchess of Cambridge met the cast of “Mary Poppins” at this year’s Royal Variety Performance and had them giggling after shaking their hands.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were first greeted by two children as they stepped out for the event, one of whom handed over a bouquet of flowers to Kate as the other handed Prince William a program. The 37-year-old Duchess looked stunning in a form-fitting Alexander McQueen gown.

Once the royals were inside the London Palladium theater, Kate Middleton was pictured meeting singer Petula Clark alongside the Mary Poppins cast. A video posted by the Daily Express’ royal correspondent showed Kate shaking hands with them before a cast member said “this is Mary Poppins.” It’s unclear what Kate said to the guests afterwards, but whatever it was must have been clever—all three burst into laughter alongside the Duchess!



William and Kate returned to the Royal Variety Performance after taking a year off in 2018, when all eyes were on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the newly-pregnant couple made their debut appearance at the show.

But in 2017 it was Prince William who got the crowd laughing when he mimicked a move by comedian Miranda Hart. The Prince pretended to gallop as his wife sat next to him—even Kate couldn’t contain her laughter!