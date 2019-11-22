Kate Middleton May Have Missed The Royal Gala Because They Didn’t Have A Babysitter

After the Duchess of Cambridge cancelled her appearance at an event mere hours in advance due to her children the world was quick to worry about Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. Turns out, Kate may have cancelled simply because she couldn’t find a babysitter!

The Duchess was scheduled to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards gala on Thursday alongside her husband Prince William, but was forced to skip the event “due to the children,” according to the Daily Mirror.

While there hasn’t been any further official explanation from the royal family, multiple reports say Kate felt she needed to stay with her children because one of them was not feeling well, after the royals couldn’t find a last-minute babysitter to step in.

It seems that the Cambridge’s most frequent nanny, the well-loved Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, was unable to care for the children on such short notice. Maria started with the family all the way back in 2014 when George was just months old. She has frequently appeared at public events with the family, even going so far as to comfort 2-year-old Zalie Warren—the youngest bridesmaid for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—when the tot got a little overwhelmed at the ceremony!

While Kate missed the Tusk awards to care for her children, the Duchess looked stunning at a reception for the winners of the awards just hours before she was scheduled to attend the event. The 37-year-old recycled one of her favorite looks for the occasion, a green Beulah London dress with a minimalist design.

The Duchess last attended the Tusk Awards in 2018, when she wore a brilliant teal dress from Jenny Packham.

While we aren’t sure which of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids are sick, we’re wishing them a speedy recovery!