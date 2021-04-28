Kate Middleton & Prince William Cuddle Up Close In New Photo For 10th Wedding Anniversary

It’s already been TEN years since the royal wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William!

To celebrate the milestone, Kensington Royal’s official Instagram page shared a sweet photo of Kate and William looking extra loved-up!

“Ten years,” the caption reads alongside bride and groom emojis. In the photo, the royals dressed in matching blue tones as they sat on a tree branch, with William wearing an indigo sweater over a lighter blue collared shirt. Kate stunned in a powder blue wrap blouse and a printed skirt.

Kate’s wavy brown locks cascaded over her shoulder, and her engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana, was on full display.

In another photo shared to Twitter, a smiling William embraces Kate as she beams with her head on his chest.

Taken this week ahead of The Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary 📸 Chris Floyd pic.twitter.com/aEgEiKRIdT — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 28, 2021

The images’ photographer, Chris Floyd, also shared a picture to his own Instagram, writing, “The day I visited Cambridge for the first time in my life was also the day I was approached to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary. It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer.”

Kate and William tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey. In the years since, they have welcomed three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3.

