Kate Middleton & Prince William Hit Arcade For Fun & Games In Beachside Outing

Game on!

Kate Middleton and Prince William took a surprise trip to Barry Island in South Wales on Wednesday, August 5, as businesses in the area begin to reopen their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a laugh showing off their skills at the Island Leisure Amusement Arcade as they joined a group of children playing games. The pair even tested their luck at the claw machine, possibly hoping to score toys for their three kids. Alas, they came up empty-handed!

Prince William and Kate have visited Barry Island where they joined in with children playing at an amusement arcade. They royal couple also spoke with local business owners about the impact Covid-19 has had on the seaside resort.#PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #BarryIsland pic.twitter.com/RbRBLOpC5g — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) August 5, 2020

The royal couple also spoke with local businesses owners about the impact the health crisis has had on tourism in the beachside resort.

For the outing, Kate recycled an elegant floral dress by Emilia Wickstead, which she previously wore for the unveiling of her third “Back to Nature” garden in September 2019.

Kate and Prince William later headed to the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff to speak with the staff and reunite with the residents who participated in the bingo game they hosted via Zoom in May!

— Gabi Duncan