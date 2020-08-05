Kate Middleton & Prince William Hit Arcade For Fun & Games In Beachside Outing

Game on!

Kate Middleton and Prince William took a surprise trip to Barry Island in South Wales on Wednesday, August 5, as businesses in the area begin to reopen their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a laugh showing off their skills at the Island Leisure Amusement Arcade as they joined a group of children playing games. The pair even tested their luck at the claw machine, possibly hoping to score toys for their three kids. Alas, they came up empty-handed!

The royal couple also spoke with local businesses owners about the impact the health crisis has had on tourism in the beachside resort.

For the outing, Kate recycled an elegant floral dress by Emilia Wickstead, which she previously wore for the unveiling of her third “Back to Nature” garden in September 2019.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play a grab a teddy game as the Duchess turns to the Duke after picking up a blue toy and celebrating, only for it to slip from the claws before reaching the winning chute at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade on August 5, 2020 in Barry, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate and Prince William later headed to the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff to speak with the staff and reunite with the residents who participated in the bingo game they hosted via Zoom in May!

