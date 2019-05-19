Kate Middleton, Prince William & Kids Go ‘Back To Nature’ In Her New Garden At The Chelsea Flower Show

Prince William, Duchess Kate and family get back to nature!

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all had a blast playing in Kate’s new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte looked like a mini-Kate in a cute spring dress as she swung on a rope swing, just like mom did in her sneak peek on Saturday! Louis also gave the swing a go (with the help of dad, of course). In other pics, Charlotte and George are seen dipping their bare feet into the garden stream.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden,” Kensington Palace posted on their Instagram and Twitter accounts on Sunday.’

The Duchess co-designed the garden “award-winning architects Andrée Davies and Adam White,” according to the Kensington Palace posts. “Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular.”

Kate told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

The royal kiddos also helped mom with her outdoor project! Kensington Palace revealed that “over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the RHS Back to Nature Garden.”

Over the weekend, Kate shared behind-the-scenes pics from the garden preparations. “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” the Duchess said in the caption. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

“The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing.”