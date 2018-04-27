Kate Middleton & Prince William Name Baby No. 3 — Meet Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for photographers with their newborn baby boy outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child was born this morning at 11:01, weighing 8lbs 7oz. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Meet, Prince Louis!
After nearly a week since Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child with Prince William, the duo have finally announced the name of their little prince — Louis Arthur Charles.
Kensington Palace released the news in a statement on Friday.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed little Louis at 11:01 a.m. London time on April 23. The ceremonial easel was placed outside of Buckingham Palace several hours later, but it did not include a name for their new bundle of joy. Many people speculated that the couple was considering Prince Albert for the name of the royal baby after a URL was reserved on the family's official website.
The meaning of the royal baby name definitely has special significance. It's a combination of both Prince Harry and Prince William's names. William's full name is William Arthur Philip Louis and Harry's is Henry Charles Albert David. The inclusion of Charles also pays tribute to William and Harry's dad, Prince Charles, who is set to become King.
