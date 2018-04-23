Kate Middleton & Prince William Show Royal Baby No. 3 To The World — See The Pics

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for photographers with their newborn baby boy outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child was born this morning at 11:01, weighing 8lbs 7oz. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Just seven hours after giving birth to her third child, Kate Middleton, emerged on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday with Prince William by her side to introduce their new baby boy to the world.
Their little bundle of joy — who was the largest baby to be born in recent British royal history — looked sweet as can be wrapped up in a white blanket. He also wore a white bonnet on his head.
The couple was all smiles as they held up their newborn baby and waved to the crowds. Kate, 36, looked radiant in a bright red dress with a white, lace Peter Pan collar by Jenny Packham. The dress looked extremely similar to the red dress that Princess Diana wore after she gave birth to Prince Harry. Kate had her signature brunette locks blown out and down. Earlier int he day, her go-to stylist, Natasha Archer, was spotted leaving the Lindo Wing an hour before Kate gave birth.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for photographers with their newborn baby boy outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child was born this morning at 11:01, weighing 8lbs 7oz. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Prince William was absolutely beaming as he looked down at his new son.
Earlier in the afternoon, the couple's two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, also stepped by St Mary's Hospital to meet their new baby brother. Little Charlotte excitedly waved to the crowds not once, but twice as she headed into give her new brother a warm welcome.
The whole family seems overwhelmed with happiness!