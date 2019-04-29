Kate Middleton Received A Major Honor From The Queen On Her & Prince William’s Wedding Anniversary

Kate Middleton’s eighth wedding anniversary turned out to be a very special one!

The Queen bestowed an important honor on her granddaughter-in-law on April 29, the same day that she tied the knot with Prince William back in 2011.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the monarch appointed Kate to the Royal Victorian Order for her “services to the Sovereign.”

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle At Wimbledon 2018 View Gallery

WATCH: Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Wedding: The 8 Most Unforgettable Moments



Kate’s official ranking will be Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian order, which, alongside Knight Grand Cross, is the highest possible position.

Other members of the Royal Victorian Order include Prince Andrew; Prince Edward; Camila, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The most recent member of the royal family to receive the honor was Prince Philip in 2017.

Congrats, Kate!

Meghan Markle’s Most Stylish Maternity Looks View Gallery

WATCH: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hosted Prince William & Kate Middleton At Their Home For Easter

