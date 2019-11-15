Kate Middleton Recycles Magenta Suit While Recalling Her First-Ever Speech As A Royal

A lot has changed since Kate Middleton joined the royal family in 2011, but her commitment to charity hasn’t wavered! The Duchess of Cambridge gave an emotional speech at the opening of a new site for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which was the first patronage she took on as a royal.

In 2012, nearly a year after she married Prince William, Kate gave her first public address at the opening of the organization’s Treehouse hospice center.

“At the opening of the Treehouse Hospice many years ago—which I think I will remember for some years to come as it was my first ever speech!—I referred to your hospices as being homes,” the Duchess said at Friday’s opening. “This visit today has only reinforced for me just what is at the heart of what you do here, throughout your work, and that is family.”

The 37-year-old looked stunning in a magenta suit by Oscar de la Renta. But it’s not the first time the royal has worn the outfit—in fact, she’s worn it at least twice before! Kate was spotted in the bright suit when she attended the Royal Opera House in January, and at a 2017 conference for the UK Guild of Health Writers. For Friday’s appearance the Duchess paired her two-piece suit with black tights, a clutch, and black pumps.

In addition to recycling the outfit, Kate proved how down-to-earth she is with another move—she took public transportation to the event! Surprised commuters spotted the royal disembarking from the Wherry Lines train as she made her way to the hospice.

The visit was doubly poignant for the royal, as it marks five years since she kicked off a $16M fundraising campaign to build a new center on behalf of the charity. Friday was the first time she was able to see the fruits of her labor.

The royal mother of three seemed to be in great spirits as she met with residents and workers at the hospice. Some of those who have worked with her at the center seemed to notice a change within the Duchess, saying she was more at ease.

“I remember how nervous she was,” outgoing EACH CEO Graham Butland said of Kate’s first speech to People. “It wasn’t just the 200 people in front of her, but the world’s press and TV and everything there. I’ve noticed how comfortably she has grown into her new position. In the very early days, I remember her coming into a room and her head would be slightly down and the long hair would be across. Now, she comes in with her head held high.”

And while she might be more comfortable with her royal duties, the people she met with at the center agreed that she never lost her special touch.

“She immediately puts you at ease,” said the mother of one of the children Kate visited with, according to Hello!.

As the Duchess left the center, she was sure to offer a huge smile and thumbs up to all of her fans waiting outside.