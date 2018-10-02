Kate Middleton Returns To Royal Duties After Maternity Leave & Rocks Skinny Jeans And A New Haircut

Naturally, the mother-of-three looked flawless in a set of brown skinny jeans, a green sweater and jacket, and a set of her old favorite riding boots. She also debuted a new haircut, a mid-length chop with tons of layers and volume and her bangs grown out. Last year, Kate had shorter bangs cut, but clearly she's chosen to grow them out to achieve a more layered look again.

The look, while relaxed, definitely showed off Kate's post-baby body! She and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, on April 23. The duo are already parents to Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

Kate has stayed out of her royal duties to enjoy a maternity leave, only making a handful of appearances for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Prince Louis' christening and some more low-key outings like hitting Wimbledon with her new sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, Prince William has been busier than ever and is currently on a royal tour of Africa visiting Kenya, Namibia and Tanzania.

