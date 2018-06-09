Kate Middleton Saves The Day After Princess Charlotte Cries After A Fall On The Buckingham Palace Balcony

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton showed off her masterful mom skills on Saturday when she swooped into action after Princess Charlotte took a spill on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour flypast.
The 3-year-old royal was looking at her Royal Air Force booklet, excitedly playing with Prince George and a couple other smaller members of the royal family, and looking up to see the next plane fly by when she lost her balance and started to fall backward.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Little Charlotte reached out for a little help, and thankfully Kate grabbed her in the nick of time. But it didn't stop a shaken Charlotte from tearing up a bit. Kate picked her up immediately and comforted her. The quick-thinking parenting skills de-escalated what could have gone on to be a full-on tantrum.
It was just one of the funny moments from the royal outing! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first post-honeymoon appearance together again and it looked like Princess Charlotte and Prince George are a big fan of their new auntie!
Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London (Getty Images)