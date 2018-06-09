Kate Middleton Saves The Day After Princess Charlotte Cries After A Fall On The Buckingham Palace Balcony

Kate Middleton showed off her masterful mom skills on Saturday when she swooped into action after Princess Charlotte took a spill on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour flypast.



The 3-year-old royal was looking at her Royal Air Force booklet, excitedly playing with Prince George and a couple other smaller members of the royal family, and looking up to see the next plane fly by when she lost her balance and started to fall backward.