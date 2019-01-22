Just when we thought we couldn’t love Kate Middleton any more, she stepped out on Tuesday in Lewisham to launch Family Action’s FamilyLine, a national helpline that’s meant to support parents and their caregivers, and rocked a green dress that left our jaws on the floor.

The Beulah London dress fit the Duchess of Cambridge’s figure perfectly, but it is what the dress stands for that actually has us singing serious fashion praises! Beulah London actually donates a percentage of their profits to supporting women who have been victims of sex trafficking.

Yes, you read that right! Not only does Kate look like an absolute fashion icon, she’s also rocking designs that support wonderful causes.

Kate’s visit to launch the Family Action’s FamilyLine this morning was certainly special. According to Kensington Palace, the FamilyLine uses a network of volunteers from across the country to support parents & carers through phone calls, email and texts.

“The Duchess’ visit to Family Acton furthers her work in supporting children from their earliest years – HRH is currently driving a research project to establish what more can be done in across the UK to give children their best possible start in life,” a statement from the palace read.

Kate continues to wow us with her work and style at every turn!

