Kate Middleton’s Latest Fashion Echoes Meghan Markle’s Style In Classy Camel Coat

Is Kate Middleton taking some fashion tips from her sister-in-law’s playbook? Some fans think so! As part of her whirlwind tour of the UK to survey citizens on early childhood development, The Duchess of Cambridge participated in a baby sensory class on Wednesday morning.

Kate looked stunning in a long camel coat that she paired with a black turtleneck, cheetah-print skirt and black boots.

But eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t help but point out the similarities between Kate’s long coat and the one Meghan Markle had sported on her final official outing as a royal when she visited Canada House earlier in the year.

The Duchess Of Cambridge’s coat was designed by Massimo Dutti and cost around $450, and Kate’s skirt came from popular European store Zara. Meghan’s camel coat came from Reiss; during her visit to Canada House in London, the Duchess paired her coat with a tan turtleneck and brown skirt, much like Kate’s recent outfit.

Both coats worn by the women featured folded lapels, a tailored waist and embellished buttons.

The royal women also seemingly share a taste in designers as well: in recently released photos of a surprise visit Meghan made to an animal shelter, the 38-year-old was also wearing a blue Massimo Dutti coat!

On both occasions, the Duchesses chose to wear their hair down in either loose waves or curls.

Kate’s tour came on the heels of Prince Harry’s departure from the UK to reunite with Meghan and Archie in Canada.